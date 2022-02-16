342,298 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 342,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,113,000. Crocs accounts for about 0.2% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.58% of Crocs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,469,000 after purchasing an additional 692,633 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 4,905.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,236,000 after acquiring an additional 431,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after acquiring an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,979,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 727.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after purchasing an additional 327,533 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CROX traded down $5.27 on Wednesday, reaching $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 54,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,982. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.34 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.47.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.78.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

