355,500 Shares in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 355,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,508,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,146,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,015,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of CENQU stock remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17. CENAQ Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

