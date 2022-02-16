355,500 Shares in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 355,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,508,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,146,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,015,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.
Shares of CENQU stock remained flat at $$10.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17. CENAQ Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.96.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CENAQ Energy (CENQU)
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU).
