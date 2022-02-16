369,583 Shares in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Acquired by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 369,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,492,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.91% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,304,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,467,000. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABOS. Bank of America upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $11.26.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

