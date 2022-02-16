385,251 Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 385,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGAC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $978,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGAC opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

