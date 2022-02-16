385,806 Shares in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Purchased by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 385,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.37% of IVERIC bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after buying an additional 2,082,326 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the third quarter worth approximately $25,098,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 108.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 15.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 57.3% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,750,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISEE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

