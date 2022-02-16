393,080 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Bought by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 393,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,483,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in Vale by 5.1% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 1.9% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

