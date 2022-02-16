3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Raised by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $329,919,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 44.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,120,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $371,968,000 after buying an additional 656,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
MMM stock opened at $157.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.47. 3M has a 12-month low of $155.36 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.
MMM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.07.
3M Company Profile
3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.
