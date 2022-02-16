$4.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will post $4.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the highest is $4.80 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year sales of $19.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.89 billion to $20.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln National.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of LNC opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a one year low of $52.99 and a one year high of $77.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02.
Lincoln National Company Profile
Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.
