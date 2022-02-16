$431.70 Million in Sales Expected for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) This Quarter

Analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report $431.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.60 million. BOK Financial posted sales of $444.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $52,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $3,198,755 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in BOK Financial by 46.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter valued at $55,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $77.65 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average of $98.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

