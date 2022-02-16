440,000 Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter worth $21,825,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter worth $10,280,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter worth $7,275,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter worth $6,318,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter worth $5,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,843. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

