$441.40 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report $441.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $438.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $445.00 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $413.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $146.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $113.44 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

