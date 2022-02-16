$444.74 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report $444.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $444.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $444.80 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $335.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

OUT opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

