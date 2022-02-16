45,359 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBWI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $468,997,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $382,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth $306,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.53.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.96. Bath & Body Works Inc has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.