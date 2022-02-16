$478.25 Million in Sales Expected for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will announce $478.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.00 million and the highest is $479.50 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $433.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $168.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $143.61 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

