$497.55 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce $497.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $493.59 million. NICE posted sales of $438.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NICE.

NICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NICE from $364.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.70.

NICE opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.20. NICE has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in NICE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,460,000 after buying an additional 106,751 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NICE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NICE by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after acquiring an additional 405,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NICE by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,949,000 after buying an additional 173,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

