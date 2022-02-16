4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (FOUR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $59,513.00

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market cap of $699,310.21 and $59,513.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official message board is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

Buying and Selling 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

