$5.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to post $5.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.08 billion and the highest is $5.23 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $20.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $20.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.68 billion to $20.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. Aflac has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $66.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

