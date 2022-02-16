50,000 Shares in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Purchased by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in EQT by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in EQT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,774,000 after acquiring an additional 50,272 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,515,000. Finally, Share Andrew L. boosted its position in EQT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Share Andrew L. now owns 3,338,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -5.67%.

EQT announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

