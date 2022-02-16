$522.10 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ARGO) will post sales of $522.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $513.40 million to $530.00 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $501.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Group International.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ARGO opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $61.29.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

