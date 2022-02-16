544,929 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 544,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,125,000. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fiserv by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,031 shares worth $16,195,524. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

FISV traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $95.75. 34,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.