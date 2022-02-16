549,933 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Acquired by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 549,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,000. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 0.48% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GEM Realty Capital increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 112.0% in the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 360,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 190,350 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 888,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,769,000 after buying an additional 49,525 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 213,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 31,380 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,422,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,239,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

XHR stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.58. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several brokerages have commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

