58,518 Shares in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.11% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the third quarter worth $296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

SHE stock opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $87.17 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.12.

