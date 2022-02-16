$600,000.00 in Sales Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will report $600,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant reported sales of $610,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year sales of $2.20 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.65 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $15.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Resonant.

Several analysts have recently commented on RESN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of RESN opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.97. Resonant has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Resonant news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $75,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,820 shares of company stock worth $163,058. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Resonant by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,330,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,462 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Resonant by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,059 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Resonant by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Resonant by 301.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 748,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 561,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Resonant by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 94,448 shares in the last quarter. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

