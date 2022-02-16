60,002 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Acquired by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,000. Confluent comprises approximately 0.4% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1,158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,913,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 2,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Confluent by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 822,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,377 shares during the period. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CFLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair started coverage on Confluent in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.03.

Shares of Confluent stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,615. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.81.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter H. Fenton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $4,217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 631,093 shares of company stock valued at $43,989,775.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

