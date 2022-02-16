$655.68 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report sales of $655.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $681.00 million and the lowest is $630.35 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $551.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,647,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,802,000 after acquiring an additional 677,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,623,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,310,000 after acquiring an additional 322,870 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NFG opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.80. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $65.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.