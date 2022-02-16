$68.35 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post sales of $68.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $69.09 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $81.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $297.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.70 million to $298.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $303.23 million, with estimates ranging from $273.10 million to $333.35 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow National Health Investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

NHI opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.88 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 346.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 118,811 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

