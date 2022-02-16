715,722 Shares in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 715,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,212,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.72% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LC. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after buying an additional 1,926,008 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 42.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,882,000 after purchasing an additional 709,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,361,000 after acquiring an additional 590,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,257,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 141.47 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.61.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $57,616.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $369,743. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

LendingClub Corp. operates as an online marketplace that facilitates loans to borrowers and investments. Its products include unsecured personal, secured auto refinance, patient, and education finance loans. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

