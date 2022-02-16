$723.47 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post $723.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $713.92 million and the highest is $728.50 million. Genesco posted sales of $636.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 4.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genesco by 145.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

GCO opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.92. Genesco has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $990.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.05.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

