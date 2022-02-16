88,300 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after buying an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 57.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 56.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEN. Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Wendy’s stock opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

