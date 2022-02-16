9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $118,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 388.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 208,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 165,881 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 168,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 50,231 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 1,103,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,169. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

