975,635 Shares in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 975,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.56% of SunPower as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in SunPower by 86.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 22.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 922.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 197,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 25.0% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.
SPWR opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.32.
About SunPower
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
