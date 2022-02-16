$992.93 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will report $992.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $975.15 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Align Technology posted sales of $894.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after buying an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,935,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Align Technology by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Align Technology by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,143,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,200,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Align Technology by 43.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,093,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,258,000 after purchasing an additional 631,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $528.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $562.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.87. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

