A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $967.78 Million

Analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post $967.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $989.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $938.70 million. A. O. Smith posted sales of $769.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total value of $4,055,678.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,166 shares of company stock valued at $4,754,776. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $57.81 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

