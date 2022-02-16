A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of A. O. Smith worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth $2,383,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $1,291,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,166 shares of company stock worth $4,754,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of AOS opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $57.81 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

