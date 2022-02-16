Aaron’s (AAN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Aaron’s to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $383,219.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $2,048,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

