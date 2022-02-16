Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,813 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 376,137 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.0% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 733,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $86,596,000 after purchasing an additional 59,733 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $427,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.58. The stock had a trading volume of 78,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,686. The company has a market capitalization of $216.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.