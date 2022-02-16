AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,254 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $144.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $145.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

