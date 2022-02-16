Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Down 27.1% in January

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE ASGI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.11. 18,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,600. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 111,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 427.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

