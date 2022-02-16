Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Down 26.5% in January

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 60.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AOD opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

