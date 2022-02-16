Abyss (ABYSS) Market Capitalization Hits $11.98 Million

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. Abyss has a total market cap of $11.98 million and approximately $114,333.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00105890 BTC.

About Abyss

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.