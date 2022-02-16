Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89. Acasti Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACST. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acasti Pharma during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75,309 shares during the period. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

