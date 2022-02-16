ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Up 5.6% on Strong Earnings

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.89. 6,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 461,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 100.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $842.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

