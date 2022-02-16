ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Up 5.6% on Strong Earnings

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.89. 6,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 461,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.
The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $842.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
About ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)
ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.