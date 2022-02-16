Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Shares Up 0.6%

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.34). 554,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,878,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.85 ($0.34).

Separately, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Accrol Group from GBX 95 ($1.29) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Accrol Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.99. The firm has a market cap of £79.72 million and a PE ratio of -15.63.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.