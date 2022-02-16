ACENT Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week (ACE)

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. ACENT has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $564,133.00 worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0380 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00105890 BTC.

About ACENT

ACE is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,562,902 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

