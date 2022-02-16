Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU remained flat at $$32.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,221. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Acme United has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $48.31.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.
About Acme United
Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.
