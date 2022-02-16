Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU remained flat at $$32.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,221. The company has a market capitalization of $116.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Acme United has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Acme United by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 441,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 68,367 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Acme United by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Acme United in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

