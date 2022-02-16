Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ACRO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRO. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $5,847,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,268,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,941,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,127. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

