ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ACV Auctions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,530. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $37.77.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $109,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 377,949 shares of company stock worth $8,014,172.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,569,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $2,362,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. cut their price objective on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

