Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Trading Down 7.9%

Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI)’s share price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 14,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,216,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

ADGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADGI. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $56,138,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $534,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $21,121,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,094,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

