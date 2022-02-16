Adaptive Biotechnologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,486 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,515% compared to the typical daily volume of 248 put options.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 15,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $460,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,638 shares of company stock worth $769,548. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,664,000 after buying an additional 1,133,445 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,160,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,052,000 after buying an additional 1,133,445 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,882,000 after buying an additional 841,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,968,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,234,000 after acquiring an additional 632,408 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.43. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

