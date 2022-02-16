Aditus (ADI) Market Cap Achieves $31,324.45

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Aditus coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aditus has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Aditus has a total market cap of $31,324.45 and approximately $106,326.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00039349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00105618 BTC.

Aditus Coin Profile

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net . The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

